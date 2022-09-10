Tampa Bay Rays P Tyler Glasnow to Make Tuesday Rehab Start

Tyler Glasnow will make his next rehab start Tuesday for the Tampa Bay Rays, Mack Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

#Rays Glasnow came through his Wednesday rehab start well and will throw again on Tuesday for AAA @DurhamBulls — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 9, 2022

Glasnow has been out all season due to Tommy John surgery, but the Rays hope he can still contribute to the team down the stretch and into the postseason. In Glasnow’s first rehab start, he threw 19 pitches without any problems. When healthy, Glasnow is one of the best starting pitchers in the American League, but the Rays will have to decide how they want to pursue his rehab. If they want him to come back as a starter, that will likely mean not having him available to pitch until the final week of the regular season or even the playoffs. If they elect to have him come back as a reliever, he could return in about two weeks.