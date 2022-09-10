Tampa Bay Rays P Tyler Glasnow to Make Tuesday Rehab Start

Glasnow has been out all season due to Tommy John surgery, but the Rays hope he can still contribute to the team down the stretch and into the postseason. In Glasnow’s first rehab start, he threw 19 pitches without any problems. When healthy, Glasnow is one of the best starting pitchers in the American League, but the Rays will have to decide how they want to pursue his rehab. If they want him to come back as a starter, that will likely mean not having him available to pitch until the final week of the regular season or even the playoffs. If they elect to have him come back as a reliever, he could return in about two weeks.
The Rays will look to further cut into the New York Yankees lead in the American League East on Saturday. They will have Corey Kluber on the bump, while the Bronx Bombers will go with Jameson Taillon. The Rays are +160 (-1.5) on the run line and -102 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
