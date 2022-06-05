Taylor Walls Returns to Rays Lineup Sunday vs. White Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays infield is in tatters. Starters Brandon Lowe and Wander Franco are on the 10-day injured list, leaving massive gaps in their middle infield.

Taylor Walls stepped in, admirably replacing Franco at short; however, a calf injury kept Walls out of the Rays lineup since June 1, widening the gap between starter and replacement player.

On Sunday, the Rays will get a boost for their series finale against the Chicago White Sox, with Walls back in the starting lineup.

Walls’ offensive liability is offset by his above-average defending. The 25-year-old is slugging just .238 this season, marginally below his career average of .270. He compensates for that with 0.6 defensive Wins Above Replacement, providing relief at shortstop, second, and third base.

The Rays have Walls batting ninth and playing short, where he should be expected to play until Franco returns from his quadriceps injury.

Tampa is looking for its first series win since a two-game sweep of the Miami Marlins. The betting price has shifted in their favor ahead of Sunday’s contest, currently lined as modest -110 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.