Taylor Walls Returns to Rays Lineup Sunday vs. White Sox

Walls’ offensive liability is offset by his above-average defending. The 25-year-old is slugging just .238 this season, marginally below his career average of .270. He compensates for that with 0.6 defensive Wins Above Replacement, providing relief at shortstop, second, and third base.
The Rays have Walls batting ninth and playing short, where he should be expected to play until Franco returns from his quadriceps injury.
Tampa is looking for its first series win since a two-game sweep of the Miami Marlins. The betting price has shifted in their favor ahead of Sunday’s contest, currently lined as modest -110 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
