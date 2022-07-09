Texas Rangers Catcher Mitch Garver Will Undergo Surgery

Mitch Garver will undergo surgery for the Texas Rangers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Breaking news: per multiple sources, Mitch Garver is scheduled to have surgery to repair his injured flexor tendon on Monday morning. Team allowing him to play series against his former team before season-ending surgery. — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) July 9, 2022

The surgery will be season-ending as he will have his injured flexor tendon repaired. The Rangers and Garver, however, will wait until Monday to have the surgery and thus allow him to participate this weekend versus the Minnesota Twins, his former team.

Garver was acquired via trade during the offseason from the Twins. He was only batting .212 but did have 10 home runs and 22 RBIs in 51 games for the Rangers. Jonah Heim, who had already taken over the starting catcher role, will be the primary catcher from this point forward and could even be selected to the All-Star game.

