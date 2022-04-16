Overview

The Detroit Tigers have placed starting pitcher Casey Mize on the injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Mize is dealing with an elbow strain. The team hasn’t announced the severity of the injury or how long they believe Mize will be on the shelf, just that they don’t believe the injury to be severe and they are just taking precautions with one of their top young pitchers.

In two starts this season, Mize has gone five innings in both games, allowed six runs and 13 hits, while he walked two and struck out four.

The Tigers will start Tarik Skubal, another of their top young starting pitchers, while the Kansas Royals will counter with Brad Keller on Friday. The Tigers are -184 (+1.5) on the run line and +112 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.