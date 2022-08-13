The Fallout from Matt Carpenter's Injury

The New York Yankees snapped their five-game losing streak Monday, downing the Seattle Mariners 9-4, but all fans can talk about is the potentially season-ending injury to Matt Carpenter.

Carpenter fouled a ball off his left foot and was later diagnosed with a fracture, putting a halt to one of baseball’s best stories.

“I knew something was wrong when I did it, but I thought I could finish the at-bat, get that run in,” said Carpenter. “But then when I went to swing on the next pitch, I mean as soon as I started to plant and rotate on that back foot, my lower body gave out, and I wasn’t able to.”

Renaissance Season Put on Hold

After hitting a combined .178 the past two seasons, the 36-year-old was on the brink of retirement. Instead, Carpenter (and his glorious mustache) has revitalized his career in the Bronx, slashing .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs, 37 RBI, and a 1.138 OPS in just 46 games.

His absence leaves a gaping hole in New York’s lineup, already missing star slugger Giancarlo Stanton (left Achilles tendinitis). Uncertainty also surrounds the health of veteran Anthony Rizzo, who has missed four straight games with back soreness. Outside of AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge, the Yanks’ power supply is slowly dwindling.

While no official timetable has been given, Carpenter is likely looking at a 6-8 week recovery period, which would ultimately sideline him for the remainder of the regular season.

If there is a silver lining, however, the former Cardinal could return in time for the start of the postseason, where New York is likely to secure a bye, allowing Carpenter an extra week of rest before the ALDS.

Help From the Farm?

In the meantime, manager Aaron Boone will have some lineup shuffling to do. While Carpenter’s production is nearly impossible to replace, the Yankees could call up one or both of Miguel Andujar and Estevan Florial from Triple-A Scranton to help fill the void.

New York Yankees Futures Odds

While the Yanks are runaway favorites to win the division at -5000, the Houston Astros have narrowed the gap atop the AL and lead the division by 1.5 games. New York and Houston share the best odds to take the pennant at +165. They are also tied for the second-best World Series odds at +400, only behind favorites, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook