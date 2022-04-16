The Houston Astros have Placed Ryan Pressly on the Injured List

Pressly is dealing with inflammation in his right knee that will keep him on the shelf. This injury may explain why he struggled in his last appearance. On Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pressly blew a save by giving up two runs (one earned) on a hit, and two walks, in just one-third of an inning. There have also been questions about his loss of velocity on his fastball this season. It was chalked up to the shortened spring training, but perhaps the knee is to blame for that also.
The Astros are expected to go with Ryne Stanek, or Hector Neris should a save opportunity arise while Pressly is on the IL.
On Saturday night Justin Verlander will take the hill for the Astros, and Chris Flexen of the Seattle Mariners will oppose him. The Astros are +116 (-1.5) on the run line and -148 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (+102), and under (-124). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
