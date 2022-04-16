The Houston Astros have Placed Ryan Pressly on the Injured List

Overview

Ryan Pressly has been placed on the injured list by the Houston Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

Pressly is dealing with inflammation in his right knee that will keep him on the shelf. This injury may explain why he struggled in his last appearance. On Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pressly blew a save by giving up two runs (one earned) on a hit, and two walks, in just one-third of an inning. There have also been questions about his loss of velocity on his fastball this season. It was chalked up to the shortened spring training, but perhaps the knee is to blame for that also.

The Astros are expected to go with Ryne Stanek, or Hector Neris should a save opportunity arise while Pressly is on the IL.

