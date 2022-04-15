Houston Astros Place Yordan Alvarez on COVID-19 Injured List
George Kurtz
Overview
The Houston Astros have placed outfielder Yordan Alvarez on the COVID-19 injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
It is unknown at this time if Alvarez tested positive for the virus or is just suffering from symptoms and the team is just playing it safe. Infielder Joe Perez was called up from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster. Alvarez has been out of action since Sunday due to the illness. How long Alaverz will be out of the lineup likely depends on whether or not he is indeed positive for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 protocols this season in MLB state that if a player has tested positive, he is subject to a 10-day absence, but if that player has gone at least 24 hours without a fever, received two negative PCR tests, has the approval of the team physician and the approval of the MLB/MLBPA joint committee, he could return earlier.
The Astros will start Jake Odorizzi against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. The Mariners will counter with Marco Gonzales. The Astros are +150 (-1.5) on the run line and -116 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-116), and under (-102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
