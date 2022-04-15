Overview

The Houston Astros have placed outfielder Yordan Alvarez on the COVID-19 injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

It is unknown at this time if Alvarez tested positive for the virus or is just suffering from symptoms and the team is just playing it safe. Infielder Joe Perez was called up from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster. Alvarez has been out of action since Sunday due to the illness. How long Alaverz will be out of the lineup likely depends on whether or not he is indeed positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 protocols this season in MLB state that if a player has tested positive, he is subject to a 10-day absence, but if that player has gone at least 24 hours without a fever, received two negative PCR tests, has the approval of the team physician and the approval of the MLB/MLBPA joint committee, he could return earlier.

