The Mets have hired Buck Showalter to be their next manager, Newsday.com reports. The Mets have needed a manager since the end of the regular season. Showalter was one of three finalists for the job, along with Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Astros bench coach Joe Espada. Showalter was always considered to be the favorite for the job.

Showalter has managed four teams for a total of 20 years of experience. He was with the Yankees from 1992-1995, Diamondbacks from 1998-2000, Rangers from 2003-2006, and Orioles from 2010-2018. His career record is 1,551-1,517 for a .506 winning percentage. Showalter has three division titles under his belt, one playoff series win and was named AL Manager of the Year in 1994, 2004, and 2014.

The Mets have not been shy in free agency this season as they have added Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, and Mark Canha. The Mets are one of the early favorites in the National League next season. They are +500 to represent the NL in the World Series, behind only the Dodgers, who are +270. The Mets are +1100 to win the World Series for the first time since 1986. You can more information on these odds and more at FanDuel.com.