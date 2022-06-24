Third Baseman Yoan Moncada Could Re-Join White Sox Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox were expected to run away with the AL Central this season, but so far, that hasn’t been the case. The reigning division champs sit two games below .500, trailing co-leaders the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins.

Injuries have impacted the White Sox’s competitiveness this season, but they could expect a key figure back in the lineup early next week.

Manager Tony LaRussa confirmed that Yoan Moncada could be cleared to return to the lineup when he’s first eligible to be activated off the injured list on Tuesday.

Tony La Russa said Yoán Moncada could be ready to return by Tuesday, when he’s first eligible to come off the IL. Possibly related, La Russa alluded to Sosa being up here “temporarily,” but with a chance to play more if he plays great immediately. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 24, 2022

Injuries have impacted Moncada’s performance all season. Through his first 29 games of the season, the 27-year-old has a .523 on-base plus slugging percentage, with 31 strikeouts in 106 at-bats.

Jake Burger has taken over third base duties with Moncada unavailable. As noted by James Fegan, LaRussa has indicated that youngster Lenyn Sosa could carve out a more significant role with the team; however, that could relate to Danny Mendick’s injury.

The White Sox are falling back in the futures market at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently listed at +160 to win the division and +2500 to win the World Series.