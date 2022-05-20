Tigers A.J. Hinch Will Not Manage Friday vs. Guardians

Hinch is dealing with an illness but tested negative for COVID-19. Still, he’ll miss the Tigers’ series-opener against the Guardians. There’s no indication of whether he’ll be back on the bench on Saturday or during the series. Bench coach George Lombard will take over while Hinch recovers.
The Tigers could use a solid weekend series as they sit at 13-25 and last in the AL Central. The Guardians haven’t fared much better, with a 16-19 record, placing them third in the division. Detroit will send Tarik Skubal to the mound while Aaron Civale has the ball for Cleveland.
Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds
The Detroit Tigers are currently +100 on the moneyline against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night, with the total set at nine, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
