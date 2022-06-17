Tigers, Angels American League Best Bets for June 17

There’s a solid board of action slated to kick off this evening in the American League, and there’s plenty of substantial value to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the AL and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas Rangers (+102) vs. Detroit Tigers (-120) Total: 8 (O-106, U-114)

The Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers will continue their four-game series tonight from Comerica Park. The Rangers opened things up with a 3-1 victory last night, and there could be another low-scoring affair on tap tonight. The Tigers are struggling, losing five straight games, while the Rangers are 5-5 over their past ten contests. Neither team has shown any consistency this season, even if the Rangers are still hanging around in the American League wild card race. If you’re the Tigers, there’s a lot to like about tonight’s pitching matchup, and it should help the team get back on track. The visiting Rangers are expected to send Jon Gray to the mound, and he hasn’t performed up to expectations after the team signed him to a big deal this offseason. Gray owns a 1-3 record with a 4.85 ERA and 57 strikeouts. The Tigers will send their most consistent arm to the mound tonight in Tarik Skubal, who’s been a top ten threat in the AL Cy Young race, boasting a 5-3 record with a 2.71 ERA and 75 strikeouts. If you also consider both of these starters’ home and road splits, Gray has been worse off on the road with a 5.26 ERA in eight starts, while Skubal has been dynamite at home with a 2.41 ERA in seven starts. You might not have much faith in this Detroit roster, but they’ve performed well with Skubal on the mound and should do so again tonight. You’re not getting plus-money with them on the moneyline, but it’s still a nice price at -120.

Best Bet: Tigers moneyline (-120)

Los Angeles Angels (+112) vs. Seattle Mariners (-132) Total: 7.5 (O-114, U-106)

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners will play Game 2 of their five-game series tonight from T-Mobile Park. The Angels got an excellent pitching performance from Shohei Ohtani last night and came out on top in Game 1, which will have the Mariners looking for a response here. The Angels and Mariners have both struggled offensively in June, and it’s unlikely that either of these teams will break out in this matchup, with a low total of 7.5. The pitching duel for this contest will feature Michael Lorenzen of the Angels taking on Robbie Ray of the Mariners. Lorenzen has quietly been a surprise for the Angels in their rotation, owning a 6-3 record with a 3.45 ERA and 44 strikeouts. Ray signed a lucrative contract with the Mariners this offseason, which hasn’t paid off to this point. Ray holds a 5-6 record with a 4.52 ERA and 81 strikeouts. To his benefit, he’s been better at home, where he owns a 3.13 ERA in six starts, but there are still concerns about the left-hander. With the Angels gaining momentum after their victory last night, look for them to continue finding success in this series with the Mariners and side with the plus-money value you’re getting with them at +112.

Best Bet: Angels moneyline (+112)