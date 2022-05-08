Tigers' Austin Meadows Will Miss Third Straight Game Sunday
Grant White
Overview
This season hasn’t been kind to the Detroit Tigers. The once-proud Tigers are already ten games below .500 and 8.0 games out of the division lead in the AL Central just a month into the season.
Injuries haven’t helped Detroit’s situation, with eight players occupying spots on the Injured List. That’s not including outfielder Austin Meadows who will miss his third straight game Sunday with a non-COVID-related illness.
Austin Meadows (non-COVID illness) out for a third straight game. Eric Haase behind the plate in the series finale. pic.twitter.com/HdwyjQjT8c
Meadows hasn’t missed a beat in his first season with the Tigers. The 27-year-old has a .747 on-base plus slugging percentage, with 11 runs batted in and eight runs scored while leading the AL with three triples. Meadows has spent most of his time in left field while occasionally fielding balls in right.
Willi Castro replaced Meadows in left for the first two games of his absence, but it’s Akil Baddoo patrolling the seven-spot for the series finale against the Houston Astros. Baddoo can’t get anything going offensively these days, slugging .234 through 47 at-bats so far this season.
The Tigers will have to overcome steep odds to end their four-game losing streak. Detroit is priced as +154 underdogs against the Astros, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
