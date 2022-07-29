Tigers-Blue Jays: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'
Zachary Cook
The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays will conclude a four-game series when the teams collide in the weekly Sunday Peacock game.
Detroit hasn’t seen a lot of improvement from their young talent this season, while the Blue Jays have much higher expectations and are slowly getting into form in the second half of the season. Jose Berrios of the Blue Jays will take the mound while the Tigers counter with Garrett Hill. Berrios has a 7-4 record with a 5.20 ERA and 100 strikeouts, while Hill is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and ten punchouts.
When and Where is Tigers-Blue Jays?
Tigers: 40-60 | Blue Jays: 55-44 Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022 | First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET Location: Toronto, Ontario | Stadium: Rogers Center
How to Watch Tigers-Blue Jays?
TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App Announcers: Jason Benetti, Dan Petry, and Pat Tabler
Moneyline: Tigers/Blue Jays | Run Line -1.5: Tigers (+/Blue Jays (-184) | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.
Will the Tigers be able to Solve Berrios?
The Detroit Tigers lineup is familiar with Berrios, who began his career in the AL Central. The struggling Tigers don’t have a good track record against him, making things more difficult in this series against the surging Blue Jays. Detroit had an eventful offseason, but things haven’t gone well this year, and struggles could continue to be on the horizon, especially in this Sunday matchup.
Tigers Projected Lineup:
LF Robbie Grossman
SS Javier Baez
DH Miguel Cabrera
C Eric Haase
3B Jeimer Candelario
2B Jonathan Schoop
CF Willi Castro
1B Harold Castro
RF Victor Reyes
Starting Pitcher: Garrett Hill
Can Berrios get back on track against Lowly Tigers?
It hasn’t been an easy first full season for Berrios with the Toronto Blue Jays. A 5.20 ERA through 20 starts was not something many expected heading into the campaign, with the right-hander being one of the more consistent pitchers in the American League over the past five years. With that, Berrios has fared well against the Tigers, and this should be a matchup he can take advantage of at the Rogers Center, where he’s been much more consistent.
