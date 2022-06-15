Tigers' Casey Mize Underwent Successful Tommy John Surgery

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize underwent successful Tommy John Surgery on Wednesday. The right-hander has been sidelined since early April with elbow discomfort and was recently shut down again after feeling pain while throwing.

The 25-year-old last pitched on April 14, his second and last start of the season. Mize’s final 2022 stat line will be an 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. The righty struck out four and walked two in just 10 innings pitched this year.

It’s a tough break for Mize and the Tigers, as he had draft capital and talent to develop into the team’s ace. However, those plans will have to be put on hold for at least a year, the average timetable for recovery after Tommy John surgery. Mize will return next season with his career record of 7-13 with a 4.29 ERA over 188 innings pitched.

