Tigers-Diamondbacks: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

The Detroit Tigers will head to the West Coast to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series beginning tonight from Chase Field.

Rony Garcia is set to take the mound for the Tigers, while Merrill Kelly is expected to start for the Diamondbacks. Garcia owns a 1-2 record with a 4.97 ERA and 41 strikeouts, while Kelly is 6-4 with a 3.46 ERA and 66 strikeouts.

When and Where is Tigers-Diamondbacks?

Tigers: 26-43 | Diamondbacks: 32-39

Date: June 24, 2022 | First Pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Location: Phoenix, Arizona | Stadium: Chase Field

How to Watch Tigers-Diamondbacks?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Tigers-Diamondbacks

Moneyline: Tigers/Diamondbacks| Run Line: Tigers/Diamondbacks | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back for more betting insights once the lines for Tigers-Diamondbacks have been released.

Will the Tigers Breakout on the West Coast?

There’s no doubt that the Detroit Tigers had higher expectations heading into this season than their record shows. Not a lot has gone right, which has them 17-games below .500. Garcia has been a rollercoaster ride in the Tigers rotation this year, but there have been some bright spots, which could happen again in this matchup.

Tigers Projected Lineup:

RF Victor Reyes

CF Riley Greene

SS Javier Baez

DH Miguel Cabrera

3B Harold Castro

LF Robbie Grossman

1B Spencer Torkelson

2B Jonathan Schoop

C Tucker Barnhart

Starting Pitcher: Rony Garcia

Can Merrill Kelly Continue Pitching at This Level?

The Arizona Diamondbacks have gotten the most consistent version of Merrill Kelly they’ve seen in his four years at the big league level. That’s something that’s helped this team stay afloat in the NL West, and it could continue against a Tigers team that doesn’t own a dangerous offense. With that, leaning the home team’s way should be considered on Friday night.

Diamondbacks Projected Lineup:

RF Dalton Varsho

CF Alek Thomas

3B Josh Rojas

DH Christian Walker

1B Pavin Smith

LF Jordan Luplow

SS Geraldo Perdomo

2B Jake Hager

C Jose Herrera

Starting Pitcher: Merrill Kelly