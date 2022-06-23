Tigers-Diamondbacks: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
The Detroit Tigers will head to the West Coast to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series beginning tonight from Chase Field.
Rony Garcia is set to take the mound for the Tigers, while Merrill Kelly is expected to start for the Diamondbacks. Garcia owns a 1-2 record with a 4.97 ERA and 41 strikeouts, while Kelly is 6-4 with a 3.46 ERA and 66 strikeouts.
When and Where is Tigers-Diamondbacks?
Tigers: 26-43 | Diamondbacks: 32-39 Date: June 24, 2022 | First Pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona | Stadium: Chase Field
How to Watch Tigers-Diamondbacks?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Tigers-Diamondbacks
Moneyline: Tigers/Diamondbacks| Run Line: Tigers/Diamondbacks | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back for more betting insights once the lines for Tigers-Diamondbacks have been released.
Will the Tigers Breakout on the West Coast?
There’s no doubt that the Detroit Tigers had higher expectations heading into this season than their record shows. Not a lot has gone right, which has them 17-games below .500. Garcia has been a rollercoaster ride in the Tigers rotation this year, but there have been some bright spots, which could happen again in this matchup.
Tigers Projected Lineup:
RF Victor Reyes
CF Riley Greene
SS Javier Baez
DH Miguel Cabrera
3B Harold Castro
LF Robbie Grossman
1B Spencer Torkelson
2B Jonathan Schoop
C Tucker Barnhart
Starting Pitcher: Rony Garcia
Can Merrill Kelly Continue Pitching at This Level?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have gotten the most consistent version of Merrill Kelly they’ve seen in his four years at the big league level. That’s something that’s helped this team stay afloat in the NL West, and it could continue against a Tigers team that doesn’t own a dangerous offense. With that, leaning the home team’s way should be considered on Friday night.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.