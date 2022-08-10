Tigers Fire GM & Executive VP Al Avila

The Detroit Tigers organization is going in another direction as they are on their way to yet another sub-.500 season. Al Avila will no longer have the reins in Detroit after the club announced the decision on their official Public Relations Twitter page this afternoon.
The Detroit Tigers today announced they have parted ways with Executive Vice President and General Manager Al Avila, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/i8f6guLNXa
Team president and CEO Christopher Ilitch delivered the news and thanked Al for his long service with the Tigers. Ilitch also mentioned Vice President and Assistant General Manager Sam Menzin would take over those day-to-day baseball operations that formerly fell under Avila.
Avila became the team’s GM and Exec. VP back in August 2015. In his seven years as the man in charge, Detroit finished over .500 just once. The 86-75 squad from 2016 was followed by three fifth place, and two third place finishes in the division. Avila never guided Detroit to a playoff spot in his tenure.
The Tigers get back on the field tonight, where they will try and avoid their 69th loss of the season when they host the Cleveland Guardians. FanDuel Sportsbook doesn’t like Detroit’s chances as the Tigers sit at +152 on the moneyline.
