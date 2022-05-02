Tigers' Grossman to Have Further Testing on Injured Hand Monday

Grossman was plunked in the right hand in the second inning of the Tigers’ 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After the game, Detroit’s bench boss mentioned X-rays showed no structural damage but that the outfielder would have further tests on Monday.
The veteran outfielder is in his second season in Detroit after stretches in Oakland, Minnesota, and Houston. He is coming off a career year where he hit personals bests with 23 home runs, 67 RBI, and 98 walks. The 32-year-old has yet to go yard this season and is hitting .288 with five RBI and seven runs.
Grossman is owned in about 50 percent of leagues and can probably be dropped in most formats if he ends up on the injured list. The Tigers have until Tuesday when they start a two-game set with Pittsburgh but have to get their roster down to 28 by Monday.
Detroit is only ahead of the Royals on the AL Central futures board, sitting at +2500 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
