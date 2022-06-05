Tigers' Jeimer Candelario Leaves Early With Shoulder Injury

Detroit Tigers third baseman, Jeimer Candelario, had to be helped off the field of Sunday’s matinee against the New York Yankees, appearing to injure his shoulder in the bottom of the second inning.

Candelario made a stab at a Josh Donaldson grounder that was hit down the third-base line, deflecting it into foul territory. Javier Baez collected the ball in what ended as a Donaldson double.

Jeimer Candelario left today's game with a left shoulder injury. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 5, 2022

Harold Castro came on to replace Candelario at third and batting sixth. He went 0-for-2 through his first two plate appearances with one strikeout.

The severity of Candelario’s injury was not immediately known. Stay tuned to the Tigers’ post-game press conference for an update on the shoulder ailment and what comes next for the 28-year-old.

The Yankees are looking for their sixth straight win, erasing a two-run deficit in the latter half of the game and taking the lead in the bottom of the seventh.