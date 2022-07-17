Tigers Option 1B Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo

A corresponding move will be announced prior to next Thursday’s doubleheader against the Oakland A’s.
Detroit’s top prospect, Torkelson has struggled mightily at the major league level, slashing just .197/.282/.295 with five home runs and 21 RBI in 264 at-bats.
The 22-year-old’s struggles are emblematic of a Tigers’ offense that has managed to score only 288 runs (3.13 per game) – worst in all of MLB.
Detroit (37-55) has been one of baseball’s most disappointing clubs, and currently sits last in the American League Central division, 12.5 games back of the first-place Minnesota Twins.
Following MLB’s All-Star break, Torkelson will begin his second half with the Mud Hens. The native of Petaluma, California, made 40 appearances for Toledo in 2021, batting .238 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI.
Given where the Tigers are in the standings, it would not be surprising to see Torkelson earn another call-up later in the season.
