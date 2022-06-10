Tigers P Casey Mize to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Jason Beck of MLB.com reported that Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize would undergo Tommy John Surgery. The right-hander has been sidelined since early April with elbow discomfort, and manager AJ Hinch said that Mize was recently shut down again after feeling discomfort while throwing. This news is unfortunate for Mize and the Tigers, as he had draft capital and talent to develop into the team’s ace. However, those plans will have to be put on hold for at least a year, the average timetable for recovery after Tommy John surgery. Mize will return next season with his career record sitting at 7-13 with a 4.29 ERA over 188 innings pitched.

Mize’s absence leaves a big hole in the Tigers’ rotation that they attempt to fill with Beau Brieske, Alex Faedo, and Elvin Rodriguez. Although, none of them have proven to be long-term solutions, all with a higher ERA than Mize.