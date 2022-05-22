Tigers Place Eduardo Rodriguez on 10-Day IL With Rib Injury
Grant White
Detroit Tigers placed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a move that was largely expected after the southpaw was forced to depart Wednesday’s start with a ribcage sprain. MRIs came back clear, so the hope is that Rodriguez will be cleared to return within a couple of weeks.
Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the 15-day injured list with a left ribcage sprain. Retroactive to May 19.
Right-hander Elvin Rodriguez recalled from Triple-A Toledo. He will start Monday against the Twins at Target Field. #Tigers
This season, Rodriguez has put up below average metrics, tallying a 4.38 earned run average on 1.33 walks and hits per inning pitched for -0.4 Wins Above Replacement.
The Tigers recalled Elvin Rodriguez from Triple-A in the interim, and he’s expected to start against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
The other Rodriguez has made just one appearance in the MLB, pitching 2.2 relief innings and allowing four earned runs. The 24-year-old shouldn’t expect much run support in his first career start, as Detroit has dropped three straight decisions, recording one run in each loss.
Things don’t stand to improve Sunday, as they take to the field as +160 underdogs against Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians.
