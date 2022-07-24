Tigers Resting Several Starters in Series Finale vs. Twins

The Detroit Tigers will take to the field without a slew of starters when they conclude their mini two-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Spenser Torkelson, Victor Reyes, Jeimer Candelario, and Tucker Barnhart were all left off the lineup card for Sunday’s AL Central matinee.

#Tigers lineup today vs. Minnesota Twins: Riley Greene (CF)

Javier Báez (SS)

Harold Castro (1B)

Miguel Cabrera (DH)

Eric Haase (C)

Robbie Grossman (LF)

Jonathan Schoop (2B)

Kody Clemens (3B)

Willi Castro (RF) Rony García (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) July 24, 2022

Arguably, Reyes has been the most successful of the players resting, posting a .671 on-base plus slugging percentage. However, Candelario has recorded the most runs batted in, while Torkelson leads the way with 52 hits.

Instead, the Tigers turned first base over to Harold Castro, with Kody Clemens taking the hot corner and Eric Haase starting behind the plate. Additionally, Willi Castro is starting in right field, in place of Reyes.

The Tigers are looking to avenge yesterday’s 8-4 loss and pump the breaks on a 2-10 stretch.

They’ll have to overcome steep odds as they enter the series finale as +150 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.