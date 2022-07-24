Tigers Resting Several Starters in Series Finale vs. Twins
Grant White
The Detroit Tigers will take to the field without a slew of starters when they conclude their mini two-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Spenser Torkelson, Victor Reyes, Jeimer Candelario, and Tucker Barnhart were all left off the lineup card for Sunday’s AL Central matinee.
Arguably, Reyes has been the most successful of the players resting, posting a .671 on-base plus slugging percentage. However, Candelario has recorded the most runs batted in, while Torkelson leads the way with 52 hits.
Instead, the Tigers turned first base over to Harold Castro, with Kody Clemens taking the hot corner and Eric Haase starting behind the plate. Additionally, Willi Castro is starting in right field, in place of Reyes.
The Tigers are looking to avenge yesterday’s 8-4 loss and pump the breaks on a 2-10 stretch.
They’ll have to overcome steep odds as they enter the series finale as +150 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.