Tigers Will Activate Miguel Cabrera from Injured List Monday
Grant White
A lesser man would have used a late-season injury to coast to the offseason, but Miguel Cabrera is no lesser man. The Detroit Tigers designated hitter is expected to be activated off the injured list on Monday, playing out the last few weeks of the season.
Cabrera has been absent from the Tigers lineup since incurring a biceps injury at the start of the month.
Tigers activating Miguel Cabrera from injured list for Monday’s series opener in Baltimore. Kody Clemens optioned to Toledo. Cabrera likely to play more than he was before biceps injury, likely twice a series.
Although he’s been less effective at the plate, the two-time MVP remains an integral part of the franchise, mentoring his younger teammates. Still, Cabrera ranks fifth on the team in runs batted in and has the third-most hits.
To accommodate the roster move, Kody Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Toledo.
The Tigers dropped an 11-6 decision to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday and are on the road for a date with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the contest.
