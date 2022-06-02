Tigers-Yankees: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'
The New York Yankees will play host to the Detroit Tigers for a three-game weekend series beginning tonight with Gerrit Cole taking on Elvin Rodriguez.
The Bronx Bombers have been one of MLB’s most consistent teams through two months, while the Tigers have had stretches of positivity but still have struggled.
Cole has been effective for the Yankees this year, while Rodriguez will make just his fourth career start in this matchup.
The Tigers haven’t had much success against Cole in prior seasons, meaning they could be in for another problematic outing when these two clubs collide.
When and Where is Tigers-Yankees?
Tigers: 20-30 | Yankees: 34-15 Date: 06/03/2022 | First Pitch: 7:05 PM ET Location: Bronx, New York | Stadium: Yankee Stadium
How to Watch Tigers-Yankees?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Tigers-Yankees
Moneyline: Tigers/Yankees | Run Line -1.5: Tigers/Yankees | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back when lines for Tigers-Yankees get released for betting insight on the contest.
Will the Tigers Find a Way to Solve Cole?
There hasn’t been a ton to like about how the Detroit Tigers have played this year, and it certainly won’t get any easier when they face one of the game’s best tonight in Cole. The Tigers own the 13th highest team strikeout rate in baseball, and those numbers may increase tonight against a pitcher that certainly boasts strikeout capability.
Tigers Projected Lineup:
CF Willi Castro
SS Harold Castro
2B Jonathan Schoop
DH Miguel Cabrera
1B Spencer Torkelson
LF Kobi Clemens
3B Jeimer Candelario
C Eric Haase
RF Daz Cameron
Starting Pitcher: Elvin Rodriguez
Will New York Figure Out Youngster Rodriguez?
None of the Yankees’ projected starters have any experience against Rodriguez, making this an exciting matchup to track. With a relatively veteran lineup in New York, you would expect that the lack of experience won’t bother the Yankees’ hitters and that there’s potential for them to increase his ERA, which already sits at 6.17.
