Tigers-Yankees: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will conclude their series on Sunday morning from Yankee Stadium with Rony Garcia taking on Jordan Montgomery.

Garcia owns a record of 0-1 this season with an ERA of 4.70 and 29 strikeouts, while Montgomery has a record of 1-1 with a respectable 3.04 ERA and 41 punchouts.

The Yankees have the best record in baseball, have won four straight games, and boast a record of 8-2 heading into Saturday’s action.

When and Where is Tigers-Yankees?

Tigers: 21-31 | Yankees: 37-15

Date: Sunday, June 4th, 2022 | First Pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Location: Bronx, New York | Stadium: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch Tigers-Yankees?

TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Jack Morris, and John Flaherty

You can watch the game by launching the Peacock app or by using the link here to see if it’s available in your region.

How to Bet Tigers-Yankees

Moneyline: Tigers/Yankees | Run Line -1.5: Tigers/Yankees | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.

Jonathan Schoop is the only Tigers player to have a home run off Montgomery, which could be a home run prop to target in this series finale.

Will the Tigers Finally Solve the Yankees?

Even though the Tigers weren’t able to come out on top in Game 1 of their series against the Yankees, they’ve still been performing well over their last ten games, where they own a record of 7-3 entering Saturday afternoon’s tilt. The Yankees bats got going in Game 1 of this series against a young pitcher and they’ll face another in Garcia, a tall task for Detroit.

Tigers Projected Lineup:

RF Willi Castro

2B Jonathan Schoop

1B Harold Castro

DH Miguel Cabrera

SS Javier Baez

3B Jeimer Candelario

LF Koby Clemens

C Tucker Barnhart

CF Derek Hill

Starting Pitcher: Rony Garcia

Can the Yankees stay Red Hot and Increase AL East Lead?

The Bronx Bombers lived up to their name in the series opener against the Tigers and have been playing the most consistent baseball of any team in MLB this year. They have another juicy matchup today where they’ll go up against a young starter for the Tigers, and with Detroit using a lot of bullpen innings of late, the Yankees could be in for another powerful offensive performance.

Yankees Projected Lineup:

CF Aaron Judge

3B Josh Donaldson

1B Anthony Rizzo

DH Giancarlo Stanton

2B Gleyber Torres

RF Joey Gallo

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

C Kyle Higashioka

LF Aaron Hicks

Starting Pitcher: Jordan Montgomery