Tigers-Yankees: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'

Moneyline: Tigers/Yankees | Run Line -1.5: Tigers/Yankees | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jonathan Schoop is the only Tigers player to have a home run off Montgomery, which could be a home run prop to target in this series finale.
Will the Tigers Finally Solve the Yankees?
Even though the Tigers weren’t able to come out on top in Game 1 of their series against the Yankees, they’ve still been performing well over their last ten games, where they own a record of 7-3 entering Saturday afternoon’s tilt. The Yankees bats got going in Game 1 of this series against a young pitcher and they’ll face another in Garcia, a tall task for Detroit.
Tigers Projected Lineup:
RF Willi Castro
2B Jonathan Schoop
1B Harold Castro
DH Miguel Cabrera
SS Javier Baez
3B Jeimer Candelario
LF Koby Clemens
C Tucker Barnhart
CF Derek Hill
Starting Pitcher: Rony Garcia
Can the Yankees stay Red Hot and Increase AL East Lead?
The Bronx Bombers lived up to their name in the series opener against the Tigers and have been playing the most consistent baseball of any team in MLB this year. They have another juicy matchup today where they’ll go up against a young starter for the Tigers, and with Detroit using a lot of bullpen innings of late, the Yankees could be in for another powerful offensive performance.
