Tommy Pham Out of the Lineup Friday for the Cincinnati Reds

Tommy Pham missed the game Friday for the Cincinnati Reds, Jack Baer of SportsYahoo.com reports.

In the, stop me if you heard this one before category, the Reds were asked by the opposing team, the San Francisco Giants, to remove Pham from the lineup after he slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson in the face before the game Friday. Why did Pham slap Pederson in the face, you ask? Well, apparently, this stemmed from a disagreement via text that both were having over a fantasy football league that both participate in. You can’t make this stuff up.

The Reds agreed to pull Pham from the lineup after Pham agreed not to play pending an investigation by Major League Baseball. The Reds still defeated the Giants 5-1.

