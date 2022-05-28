Tommy Pham Out of the Lineup Friday for the Cincinnati Reds

In the, stop me if you heard this one before category, the Reds were asked by the opposing team, the San Francisco Giants, to remove Pham from the lineup after he slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson in the face before the game Friday. Why did Pham slap Pederson in the face, you ask? Well, apparently, this stemmed from a disagreement via text that both were having over a fantasy football league that both participate in. You can’t make this stuff up.
The Reds agreed to pull Pham from the lineup after Pham agreed not to play pending an investigation by Major League Baseball. The Reds still defeated the Giants 5-1.
The Reds will start Vladimir Gutierrez on Saturday, while the Giants will have Alex Wood toe the rubber. The Reds are -108 (+1.5) on the run line and +154 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.