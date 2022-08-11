Tonight's Top AL Player Prop: Rafael Devers vs. Orioles

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, but we are keying in on one slugger to target in the American League on a light night schedule.

Rafael Devers (Red Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+290)

Things haven’t gone swimmingly for the Boston Red Sox this season as they’ve been falling out of the playoff picture in the American League. That said, there’s still been some elite difference makers on their team, headlined by third basemen, Rafael Devers. Devers has continued to be one of the toughest players to get out in baseball this season, mashing 24 home runs and owning a .949 OPS on the year. Those numbers have been a big reason why the Red Sox haven’t completely fallen off a cliff, and they’ll need him to continue performing down the stretch if they hope to at least stay in the conversation.

Boston and the Baltimore Orioles are set to face off tonight for one game before heading elsewhere for weekend sets, so the Sox slugger has to take advantage. Devers has hit one home run in four at-bats against O’s starter Dean Kremer. With Devers in somewhat of a slump lately, this is the time to target him to homer and breakout, knowing he can make you pay with his sweet power stroke. The price for Devers tonight to homer is listed at +290, and there’s value in that number, even if it’s not above +300.