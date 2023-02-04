Tony Gonsolin Signs 2-Year Extension with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Tony Gonsolin to a contract extension, the Dodgers’ official website reports.

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms with All-Star RHP Tony Gonsolin on a two-year contract through the 2024 season for $6.65 million. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 1, 2023

The extension is for two years and $6.5 million. This contract allowed the player and team to avoid an arbitration hearing. Gonsolin had an outstanding 2022 season. He went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and struck out 119 batters in 130.1 innings pitched. While he is not the staff’s ace, he’s not that far off either. Clayton Kershaw is still on the roster, and one might say the future Hall of Famer is still the staff’s ace, but if not Kershaw, then perhaps it’s Julio Urias.

The Dodgers have mainly stayed out of free agency this offseason. Some believe this is for two reasons. First, they want some of their younger players to play a more prominent role with the team. Second, they want to save all their money to make a huge run at signing Shohei Ohtani, who is expected to be a free agent after this season.