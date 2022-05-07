Toronto Blue Jays Activate Teoscar Hernandez from IL

Hernandez had been on the IL due to an oblique injury that he suffered on April 13 versus the New York Yankees. That injury cost Hernandez 21 games. Oblique injury can be tricky for batters as there is no way of being 100% sure that the injury has healed until that batter starts to take swings. Hernandez did so this week on a rehab stint in the minor leagues.
While Hernandez is said to be available for both games of the doubleheader Saturday versus the Cleveland Guardians, it is not expected that he would start both games coming off of the injury. Hernandez had one home run, three RBIs, and was batting .316 in six games before the injury.
The first game of the twin bill Saturday might have our pitching matchup of the day as the Jays will start ace Kevin Gausman while the Guardians will counter with their ace, Shane Bieber.
The Blue Jays are +130 (-1.5) on the run line and -136 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
