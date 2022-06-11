Toronto Blue Jays C Gabriel Moreno to Make His MLB Debut

Gabriel Moreno will make his Major League debut for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Moreno is widely considered to be one of the top prospects for the Jays and in MLB. The catcher excels defensively and offensively. His offense right now is geared more towards average rather than power, but he does have some pop. The Jays haven’t stated if he will catch every day or platoon with Alejandro Kirk. The Jays also haven’t stated what will happen when Danny Jansen returns from the injured list. Jansen is out with a broken hamate bone but could return later this month.

It would seem unlikely that the Jays wouldn’t play Moreno every day, but they also might want to see what they have in their top prospect, and it’s not like Kirk wasn’t being productive behind the plate. Kirk is batting .327 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 49 games.

The Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers once again Saturday. The Jays will throw Kevin Gausman against the Tigers, who will counter with Beau Brieske. The Jays are -144 (-1.5) on the run line and -245 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.