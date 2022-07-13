Toronto Blue Jays Fire Manager Charlie Montoyo

Entering 2022 with World Series expectations, the Blue Jays have been one of baseball’s most disappointing clubs, compiling a mediocre 46-42 record. Toronto, which has lost eight of its past ten contests, sits 15.5 games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East and just a half-game up on the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot.
Hired by the club in 2018, Montoyo ends his Blue Jays tenure with a 236-236 record, including a postseason berth in 2020. Replacing the 56-year-old in the Jays dugout will be bench coach John Schneider, who will serve as interim manager for the remainder of the season. Schneider has been with the organization since 2019 before he was promoted ahead of the 2022 campaign.
We’ll see if a new voice is the spark the Blue Birds need.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Blue Jays at -120 on the moneyline ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
