Toronto Blue Jays Interested in Free Agent CF Cody Bellinger

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays are interested in free-agent center fielder Cody Bellinger.

Jays are among teams in on Cody Bellinger. New hitting coach Don Mattingly was with Dodgers when Bellinger was in minors. Bellinger looking for 1 year desl to reset for around $20M. Dodgers showed interest after non-tendering but reunion thought unlikely. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

Bellinger, who is looking for a one-year deal to reset his value, was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers last month.

The two-time All-Star has struggled mightily since capturing the NL MVP Award in 2019, hitting a combined .205 over the past three seasons. That said, Bellinger is still just 27 years old and could be an intriguing reclamation project for a Blue Jays team in desperate need of left-handed hitters. Toronto also recently hired Don Mattingly as its new hitting coach, who was with the Dodgers during Bellinger’s time in the minors.

In addition, the Blue Jays are said to have their eye on pitcher Andrew Heaney. Heaney appeared in 16 games (14 starts) for the Dodgers last season, posting a 4-4 record with a 3.10 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 72.2 innings pitched.

