Toronto Blue Jays OF George Springer Sits With Knee Injury

The official website reports that George Springer was out of the starting lineup Friday for the Toronto Blue Jays due to a knee injury.

This would seem the wrong time for both the Jays and Springer as George was coming off a five-hit game as the Jays beat up on the New York Yankees 9-2 Thursday. Unfortunately for Springer, he fouled a ball off his knee in that victory, and although that didn’t bother him during the game, it did overnight. The Jays haven’t announced how long Springer may be out of action, so for now, we assume he is just day to day and could play Saturday.

Speaking of Saturday, the Jays will look to win the first three games of this four-game set versus the Yankees with Mike White on the hill. The Yankees will look to try and put an end to the Jays’ streak with their best starter, Gerrit Cole. The Blue Jays are -130 (+1.5) on the run line and +164 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.