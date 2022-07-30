Toronto Blue Jays P Alex Manoah Forced to Leave Game Early

Alex Manoah was forced to leave the game early Friday for the Toronto Blue Jays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Alek Manoah was hit in his right elbow by a comebacker by Jonathan Schoop. He was in considerable pain and is leaving the game with one out in the sixth. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) July 30, 2022

Manoah was hit on the right elbow on a comebacker by Jonathan Schoop of the Detroit Tigers. Manoah looked to be in quite a bit of pain before leaving the game, but tests after the contest showed only a contusion. At this point, it is unknown if Manoah will be able to make his next scheduled start Thursday in Minnesota. Manoah allowed four runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four in 5.1 innings pitched before leaving the game. A game the Blue Jays ended up losing, 4-2.

