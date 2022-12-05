Trea Turner Signs Massive Deal With Phillies

The National League champions aren’t wasting any time assuring that they are contenders again next year after grabbing one of the best shortstops in baseball. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Trea Turner will be trading Dodger blue for Phillies red next season after signing a monster deal with Philadelphia.

BREAKING: Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 5, 2022

Not only is the contract monstrous in dollar figures but also in term. The Phils dished out $300 million over 11 years to land the dynamic hitter, securing a huge part of the left side of their infield beyond the next decade.

Turner has not only been one of the best shortstops in baseball but one of the top hitters and base runners in all of baseball the past few years. Of all qualified shortstops, only San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. has posted a higher OPS+ than Turner over the past three seasons. The former Washington National is also a burner on the basepaths, with 20+ stolen bases in each of his past two seasons and in six campaigns of his major league career. In addition, the 29-year-old is a versatile defender and boasts underrated power, as evidenced by his back-to-back seasons of 20+ home runs.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Phils holding the sixth-best World Series odds at +1200, which could be a value number as they are unquestionably ready to win now.