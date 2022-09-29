Trevor Story Expected to Miss Rest of Season

It looks like an injury-plagued campaign will cut Trevor Story’s season short for the Boston Red Sox. There was hope Story could return before the end of the year, but according to Sox beat reporter for Masslive.com Chris Cotillo, that will not be the case for 2022.
Red Sox notes:
* Eovaldi scheduled for 5 innings / 65 pitches today. * Hosmer on track to return during final series. * Story is sick, and very unlikely to play again this season.
Story has been limited to 94 games this season after multiple stints on the injured list. In his first season in Boston, the former Rockie battled heel and wrist injuries while also missing games due to illness.
The 30-year-old middle infielder struggled in his debut season at Fenway. Story hit a career-worst .238, and if you take away his 59-game 2020 campaign, he put up career-lows in home runs (16), RBI (66), and runs scored (53).
Boston is not going to the playoffs this year, so it seemed pointless to rush back Story, who is one of the few Red Sox under a long-term contract. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, you can get a live line on Boston as they battle the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon.
