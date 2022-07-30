Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox Seeks Second Opinion
George Kurtz
Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox will seek a second opinion, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Trevor Story is going to get a second opinion from a hand specialist. He still feels discomfort. Sox don’t think there’s a structural issue in his injured hand but will check in hopes of getting comfort moving forward.
Story injured his hand when a pitch struck it while he swung. Story has been out of the lineup since July 13 and is currently on the injured list. Initial tests have shown no broken bones or structural damage in the hand, but Story has stated that something doesn’t feel right.
Story is in his first season with the Red Sox, which, like the team itself, hasn’t been quite what was expected. Story is batting .221 with 15 home runs, ten stolen bases, 58 RBIs, and 49 runs in 81 games. Story is unlikely to be rushed back into the lineup as the Sox look to be trading away assets by the Major League Baseball trade deadline Tuesday.
The Red Sox will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Saturday’s second game of a three-game series. The Sox will have Nick Pivetta on the mound while the Brewers will go with Eric Lauer. The Sox are -162 (+1.5) on the run line and -106 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
