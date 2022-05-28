Trevor Story is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Boston Red Sox, BaseballPress.com reports.

Story is quite possibly the hottest player on the planet with seven home runs, 21 RBI, 11 runs, and two stolen bases over his last eight games. That slow start he got off to in April seems like it was years ago.

There is no injury to report here. Story is just being given the first game of a doubleheader off and is expected to be in the lineup for the nightcap.

The Baltimore Orioles will also sit top prospect Adley Rutschman in the first game, and like Story, he is expected to catch the second game.

In the first game of the DH, the Sox will throw Nathan Eovaldi at the Orioles, who will counter with Jordan Lyles. The Red Sox are -108 (-1.5) on the run line and -200 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.