Trevor Story Will Sit Game 1 for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday
George Kurtz
Trevor Story is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Boston Red Sox, BaseballPress.com reports.
Story is quite possibly the hottest player on the planet with seven home runs, 21 RBI, 11 runs, and two stolen bases over his last eight games. That slow start he got off to in April seems like it was years ago.
There is no injury to report here. Story is just being given the first game of a doubleheader off and is expected to be in the lineup for the nightcap.
The Baltimore Orioles will also sit top prospect Adley Rutschman in the first game, and like Story, he is expected to catch the second game.
In the first game of the DH, the Sox will throw Nathan Eovaldi at the Orioles, who will counter with Jordan Lyles. The Red Sox are -108 (-1.5) on the run line and -200 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.