Trout, Abreu Best American League Player Props June 20

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mike Trout (Angels) to Hit a Home Run (+330)

The Los Angeles Angels might be hitting their stride right now, and Mike Trout has been a massive part of that. Trout and the Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners in four-of-five matchups this weekend, and he was the main factor in that, hitting five home runs in those contests. Four of those home runs were game-winners, making him the first player in AL/NL history to hit four game-winning home runs in a series. Over the AL MVP candidate’s past 15 games, he’s tallied eight home runs and has a 1.213 OPS. The Angels will take on the Kansas City Royals at home tonight and face off with Kris Bubic. Bubic has been poor this season with an 8.36 ERA, while Trout has yet to face the left-hander. Even with Trout mashing righties and lefties this year, he owns better numbers against left-handers, including four home runs in 54 at-bats and a 1.170 OPS. There’s excellent value at Trout’s current price point to homer at +330.

Jose Abreu (White Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+410)

The Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will begin a three-game series tonight, with Jose Abreu expected to play a significant role. The White Sox haven’t played to their potential, but there’s still some consistency with one of their biggest offensive weapons in Abreu. The 6’3 first baseman has been picking things up in June, specifically over his past 15 games, where he’s hit three home runs and has a .934 OPS. This number is much better than the .802 OPS he boasts on the season, and tonight’s matchup will see him face someone he’s highly familiar with. Jose Berrios and Abreu have faced each other 53 times, with the majority coming when the right-hander was pitching with the Minnesota Twins. Abreu has tallied three home runs in those at-bats, which might not excite you at first glance, but he does own a .302 batting average in that sample. If you combine that with the power numbers he’s shown of late, it’s hard not to be impressed with the current price Abreu is listed at tonight to homer of +410.

In terms of pitchers on the American League board tonight, there wasn’t a lot of value present here, and it’s not wise to force a play when something doesn’t stand out. Check out the National League side, where you’ll be treated to a solid pitcher on a current hot streak.