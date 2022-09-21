Trout, Bogaerts Best American League Player Props September 21

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox) to Record 2+ Hits (+190)

Even though the Boston Red Sox are out of the American League playoff race, they’ve been finding their offensive stride of late, making them a team to look towards for some of their player props. Not only do the Red Sox get to take on the Cincinnati Reds, but they also get to do so on the road in the Great American Ballpark bandbox. It’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for the Red Sox, primarily due to their starting pitching, but one of their most consistent players on both sides of the ball has been shortstop Xander Bogaerts. He’s put together a .315 batting average and .855 OPS, which has been a significant component of the middle-of-the-lineup. The Red Sox are set to take on Reds starter Chase Anderson, who Bogaerts has five hits in ten at-bats. With that, targeting him to record a multi-hit game tonight has a lot of value at +190 and warrants consideration on this slate.

Mike Trout (Angels) to Hit a Home Run (+310)

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Angels have struggled as a team in 2022, but that hasn’t stopped their players from having a ton of individual success. Even with injuries hurting his overall numbers, there’s no doubt that Mike Trout has put together another elite campaign. The center fielder has clubbed 36 home runs and has a .974 OPS, demonstrating how much of a game-changing presence he is for this Angels team. Not only is Trout a threat every time he steps up to the dish, but he’s also heading into a great matchup against the Texas Rangers. The Rangers are set to send right-hander Dane Dunning to the bump, a matchup that Trout has enjoyed in the AL West. In 12 at-bats against him, Trout has recorded five hits, along with two home runs, which means he’s someone that should be looked towards this evening. The Angels outfielder is currently listed at +310 to homer, and that price has definite value.

Triston McKenzie (Guardians) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+104)

The Cleveland Guardians are on the cusp of putting away the Chicago White Sox and capturing the AL Central crown. A significant reason for the Guardians’ surprise success has been their starting pitching, which should continue to excel in this matchup against the White Sox. Cleveland will send prized right-hander Triston McKenzie to the bump, who’s posted a 10-11 record, along with a 3.08 ERA and 167 strikeouts. In addition, he’s also found success against the White Sox, particularly in his last start against them, where he pitched seven innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out a career-high 14 batters. Over his previous four starts, he’s recorded six or more strikeouts in two, meaning that’s the type of alternate strikeout prop you should be targeting for the righty. McKenzie is currently listed at +104 to strike out six or more batters, and there’s a lot to like about those odds.