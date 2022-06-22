Trout, Rizzo Best American League Player Props June 22

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mike Trout (Angels) to Hit a Home Run (+275)

The Los Angeles Angels’ comeback attempt fell short against the Kansas City Royals last night, but there’s still a lot to like about where things have been trending lately offensively with this club. Mike Trout has been a big reason why the Angels got out of their funk, and he’s someone that bettors will gravitate towards when he has a good matchup. Trout and the Angels are set to take on Daniel Lynch of the Royals, who has a 3-6 record with a 5.19 ERA and 60 strikeouts this year. Trout has yet to face the left-hander but has shown that he’s been much better against lefties this season. In 54 at-bats against left-handers, Trout has mashed four home runs and has a 1.170 OPS. With Lynch’s struggles and Trout boasting five home runs over his last 31 at-bats, it’s easy to look in his direction to homer at +275.

Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) to Hit a Home Run (+480)

Like Trout, Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees is amongst the hottest hitters in all of MLB. Rizzo and the Bronx Bombers are set to close their three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The Rays will send right-handed rookie Shane Baz to the mound, who has only made two starts this year but has a 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and nine strikeouts. He was better his second time out against the Baltimore Orioles, but this veteran Yankees lineup knows how to do damage. Rizzo has faced the righty once in his career and took him deep for a home run. Over his past seven games, the Yankees’ first baseman has clubbed four home runs and tallied a 1.452 OPS. When Rizzo is red-hot like this, he’s someone you should be targeting, especially with the excellent value price at +480 to homer.

Michael Wacha (Red Sox) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+112)

Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox have had a great month. In June, the right-hander has pitched 18 and 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs and striking out 14. Combine that with Wacha’s extreme effectiveness this season at home, where he’s pitched 26 and 1/3 innings to the tune of a 1.03 ERA and 18 strikeouts. Those strikeout numbers likely don’t pop out at you, but there’s a lot to like about how he performs in his home ballpark. Wacha and the Red Sox will be opposed by the Detroit Tigers, a team with the 13th highest strikeout rate in MLB this year. With the Red Sox looking for the series sweep, there’s some value in targeting one of Wacha’s alternate strikeout props tonight, which is set at five. In June, Wacha has strikeout totals of six, three, and five in three starts, which should give you confidence in today’s number of five or more strikeouts with plus-money value at +112.