Turner, Castellanos Best National League Player Props June 8

Justin Turner (Dodgers) to Hit a Home Run (+480)

It’s not exactly a secret that the Dodgers slugger has struggled up to this point of the season. Justin Turner owns an OPS of just .663 and has hit only four home runs on the campaign after mashing 27 last year. The good news for Turner is that he has a juicy matchup tonight against the Chicago White Sox. Turner faces a familiar foe with Johnny Cueto taking the mound from the White Sox. Turner has recorded 40 at-bats against the right-hander and found a ton of success, boasting an average of .375 to go along with a pair of home runs and five RBI. There isn’t a lot to write home about Turner’s performance up to this point, but this should be an excellent get-right spot for the veteran, who is listed at +480, to hit a home run tonight.

Nick Castellanos (Phillies) to Hit a Home Run (+350)

Nick Castellanos has continued to be a power threat for the Philadelphia Phillies, but he still hasn’t gotten off to a banner start during his first season in the City of Brotherly Love. He’s recorded seven home runs and driven in 29 runs this year but has an OPS of just .717. With a new head coach and adjustments being made, the powerful Phillies bat should be able to get going, especially in this great matchup here tonight. The Phillies are set to take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, and Castellanos has found success against their starter in prior seasons. Adrian Houser has a 3-5 record with a 3.51 ERA and 41 strikeouts. He’s faced off with Castellanos 23 times, which has seen the outfielder record a .348 batting average and one home run. The home run number won’t pop out at you, but there’s still good value for him to homer tonight, which is the second-highest price in this game at +350.