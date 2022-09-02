Twins 2B Jorge Polanco Not in Lineup Friday vs. White Sox
David.Connelly1
Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday night’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox, per NBC Sports EDGE.
Polanco hasn’t been in the lineup since Saturday, making this his fifth consecutive absence. Nick Gordon will take over at second base on Friday and bat fifth in the order. It’s setting up to be the most pivotal series of the season for both teams this weekend as they are each within four games of the Cleveland Guardians, who sit atop the AL Central.
In 2022, Polanco has posted a .235 batting average, a .346 on-base percentage, and a .405 slugging rate. Keep an eye out for Polanco’s return to the lineup against the White Sox over the weekend.
Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Odds
The Minnesota Twins are currently -134 on the moneyline against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night, with the total set at 8, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
