Twins Acquire All-Star Closer Jorge Lopez from Orioles
Paul Connor
Currently 1.0 games up on the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central Division, the Minnesota Twins are bolstering their bullpen.
According to cbssports.com, the Twins have acquired closer Jorge Lopez from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects, lefthanders Cade Povich and Juan Rojas, and righthanders Yennier Cano and Juan Nunez.
Lopez has been spectacular for the Orioles this season, converting 19 of 23 save opportunities to go along with a sparkling 1.68 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and a 54/17 strikeout to walk ratio across 48.1 innings (44 appearances) while being selected to his first-career MLB All-Star Game.
Lopez will be under team control in Minnesota through the 2024 season, making this deal more than just a one-year rental. While there is the risk that the 29-year-old’s past struggles could resurface, the Twins appear confident in Lopez’s new approach and believe he can be a vital part as they look to secure a postseason berth.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Twins at -190 on the moneyline for Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.
