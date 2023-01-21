Twins Acquire Pablo Lopez from Marlins

The Minnesota Twins have acquired starting pitcher Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Trade news: All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez is going to the Miami Marlins and right-hander Pablo Lopez is headed to the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Players are being informed right now. More are involved.
The Twins also received a pair of prospects in infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio in this deal. Lopez went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, along with 174 strikeouts in 180 innings pitched for the Marlins last season. Lopez will join a rotation along with Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Tyler Mahle, Kenta Maeda, and Bailey Ober. The Twins do have some depth here; they could use to keep that depth, assuming they will need it during the long regular season to cover for injuries, poor play, or trade for an upgrade at another position.
The Twins are +250 to win the American League Central. They trail the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox in the division, who are at +160. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win their division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
