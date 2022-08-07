Twins' Alex Kirilloff Heading for Season-Ending Surgery
Grant White
The Minnesota Twins will conclude their pennant race without one of their young up-and-comers. Aaron Gleeman confirmed that outfielder Alex Kirilloff has elected to proceed with season-ending surgery with the goal of being ready for spring training. As noted, the procedure is to shorten the ulna bone in hopes of resolving Kirilloff’s persistent wrist issues.
Kirilloff’s symptoms stem from an injury last year, which also required season-ending surgery. The lingering effects of that injury impacted his availability throughout the year, as the 24-year-old has played in just 45 games. Moreover, it harmed his productivity, with Kirilloff posting a .651 on-base plus slugging percentage with -0.2 Wins Above Replacement.
Jake Cave has emerged as a preferred option for the Twins, appearing in five straight games while slugging .632 with two runs batted in and two scored.
Minnesota has taken two of the first three against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend and can clinch the series win as +152 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
