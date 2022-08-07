Twins' Alex Kirilloff Heading for Season-Ending Surgery

The Minnesota Twins will conclude their pennant race without one of their young up-and-comers. Aaron Gleeman confirmed that outfielder Alex Kirilloff has elected to proceed with season-ending surgery with the goal of being ready for spring training. As noted, the procedure is to shorten the ulna bone in hopes of resolving Kirilloff’s persistent wrist issues.

#MNTwins injury updates: – Alex Kirilloff is undergoing season-ending wrist surgery to shorten the ulnar bone, with the goal of being ready for spring training – Bailey Ober (groin), Trevor Larnach (core muscle), and Josh Winder (shoulder) are each aiming to return in September — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) August 7, 2022

Kirilloff’s symptoms stem from an injury last year, which also required season-ending surgery. The lingering effects of that injury impacted his availability throughout the year, as the 24-year-old has played in just 45 games. Moreover, it harmed his productivity, with Kirilloff posting a .651 on-base plus slugging percentage with -0.2 Wins Above Replacement.

Jake Cave has emerged as a preferred option for the Twins, appearing in five straight games while slugging .632 with two runs batted in and two scored.

