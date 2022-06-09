Twins and Gary Sanchez Agree to 1-Year Deal, Avoid Arbitration

The Minnesota Twins and their catcher were able to avoid arbitration and settle on a deal in the middle of both sides. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Gary Sanchez and the club reached common ground on a one-year, $9 million deal.

Gary Sánchez, Twins reach agreement on one-year, $9M contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 9, 2022

The former New York Yankee was asking for $9.5 million back in March, while Minnesota offered $8.5 million. The two sides split the difference and got the contract done today before having an arbitrator decide.

Sanchez is having a typical Gary Sanchez type year at the plate with good power numbers and below-average contact numbers. The 29-year-old is hitting .224 with 50 strikeouts in 44 games, adding seven home runs, 27 RBI, and 16 runs scored in his first season in Minnesota.

