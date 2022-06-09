Twins and Gary Sanchez Agree to 1-Year Deal, Avoid Arbitration
joecervenka
The Minnesota Twins and their catcher were able to avoid arbitration and settle on a deal in the middle of both sides. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Gary Sanchez and the club reached common ground on a one-year, $9 million deal.
Gary Sánchez, Twins reach agreement on one-year, $9M contract to avoid arbitration, sources tell @TheAthletic.
The former New York Yankee was asking for $9.5 million back in March, while Minnesota offered $8.5 million. The two sides split the difference and got the contract done today before having an arbitrator decide.
Sanchez is having a typical Gary Sanchez type year at the plate with good power numbers and below-average contact numbers. The 29-year-old is hitting .224 with 50 strikeouts in 44 games, adding seven home runs, 27 RBI, and 16 runs scored in his first season in Minnesota.
Sanchez’s Twinkies will shoot for the series win in the rubber match with his former team tonight. The Yankees are big favorites, with Gerrit Cole on the mound. FanDuel Sportsbook has New York at -210 on the moneyline, while the Twins are +176 with Dylan Bundy getting the ball.
