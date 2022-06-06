Twins' Bailey Ober Lands Back on Injured List

After missing nearly a month earlier this season, Bailey Ober is back on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain, according to Twins writer Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The Twins will be placing Bailey Ober (groin) on the injured list. Ober was previously sidelined with a groin strain earlier this season and had made three starts since returning. The Twins have also signed Aaron Sánchez to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A. — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) June 6, 2022

Minnesota lost its young starter for the first time this season following an April 28th start against the Detroit Tigers. Ober did not see the mound again until May 22nd against the Royals in Kansas City.

The second-year right-hander is coming off his worst performance of the year against the Tigers on Wednesday. Ober allowed season-highs with nine hits and five earned runs in the loss, his second defeat of the season.

This year, the 6-foot-9 hurler has shown flashes with 29 strikeouts in 33 innings, but the groin issue is clearly hindering Ober. How long the injury will keep the 26-year-old out this time is unclear, but Minnesota made the move retroactive to June 3rd.

Ober was slated to start tomorrow as the Twins open a three-game set with the New York Yankees and have yet to announce his replacement.

Despite a 4.5-game lead over Cleveland and 5.0 ahead of the White Sox, Minnesota is not the favorite to win the AL Central. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Twinkies at +145, Chicago at -115, and the Guardians well behind at +750.