Twins Bopper Byron Buxton Back in Lineup Thursday as DH

Overview

The Pioneer Press’ Betsy Helfand reports that Minnesota Twins slugger Byron Buxton is back in the lineup Thursday as the designated hitter.

Byron Buxton is back. He’ll be the Twins’ designated hitter today. pic.twitter.com/n8ad95HdMi — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) April 21, 2022

Buxton injured his knee sliding into second base on Friday. Fortunately, an MRI showed no structural issues with Buxton’s knee. Today’s game will be the first live-action he has seen since the injury.

Buxton has six hits in 24 at-bats for four RBI, five runs, and three home runs this season. He’s hitting .250 with a .308 OBP, and a 1.058 OPS. Last season, Buxton had 72 hits in 235 at-bats for 32 RBI and 50 runs.

Buxton has struggled with injury his entire career and has never played more than 140 games in a season. Over his seven-year career, he has only surpassed 100 games in a season just that one time.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Minnesota Twins are -134 against the Kansas City Royals. Joe Ryan takes the ball for the Twins, while Zack Greinke gets the start for the Royals.