Twins' Carlos Correa Likely Headed to 10-Day IL

The Minnesota Twins could be without its prized offseason free-agent signing for a bit longer than anticipated as Carlos Correa’s right-finger issue lingers.

Also: Carlos Correa is expected to go on the inured list today. No setbacks. Finger isn’t worse. As Correa indicated in quotes below Sunday, his recovery is just taking a little longer than he originally hoped. Likely needs 3-4 more days and #MNTwins need a healthy body. pic.twitter.com/S3DMvt1QhJ — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) May 10, 2022

Correa has not played since last Thursday after he was hit by a pitch on the hand against the Baltimore Orioles. At first, the fear was the former Houston Astro may have broken his finger, but after a CT scan came back negative, there was hope a trip to the 10-day injured list would not be necessary.

The plan was to have the two-time All-Star take batting practice ahead of Minnesota’s series finale against the Oakland A’s, but the team opted to continue treatment for the 27-year-old shortstop.

Correa got off to a slow start in his new Minneapolis home but was starting to right the ship before this injury. In his past eight games, the talented middle infielder hit .412 with eight RBI.

The Twins open up a three-game set with Correa’s former team tonight. FanDuel Sportsbook has Minnesota as +120 moneyline home dogs as they send Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.63 ERA) to the mound. The Astros counter with former Cy Young winner Justin Verlander (3-1, 1.93 ERA).