Twins' Carlos Correa Likely Headed to 10-Day IL

The Minnesota Twins could be without its prized offseason free-agent signing for a bit longer than anticipated as Carlos Correa’s right-finger issue lingers.
Also: Carlos Correa is expected to go on the inured list today. No setbacks. Finger isn’t worse.
As Correa indicated in quotes below Sunday, his recovery is just taking a little longer than he originally hoped. Likely needs 3-4 more days and #MNTwins need a healthy body. pic.twitter.com/S3DMvt1QhJ
Correa has not played since last Thursday after he was hit by a pitch on the hand against the Baltimore Orioles. At first, the fear was the former Houston Astro may have broken his finger, but after a CT scan came back negative, there was hope a trip to the 10-day injured list would not be necessary.
The plan was to have the two-time All-Star take batting practice ahead of Minnesota’s series finale against the Oakland A’s, but the team opted to continue treatment for the 27-year-old shortstop.
Correa got off to a slow start in his new Minneapolis home but was starting to right the ship before this injury. In his past eight games, the talented middle infielder hit .412 with eight RBI.
The Twins open up a three-game set with Correa’s former team tonight. FanDuel Sportsbook has Minnesota as +120 moneyline home dogs as they send Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.63 ERA) to the mound. The Astros counter with former Cy Young winner Justin Verlander (3-1, 1.93 ERA).
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.